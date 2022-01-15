accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACSO. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.65) price objective on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.65) price objective on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,075 ($28.17).

Shares of ACSO stock opened at GBX 810 ($10.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of £334.25 million and a PE ratio of -33.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 846.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 793.53. accesso Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 375 ($5.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.85).

In other news, insider Steve Brown purchased 8,000 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,265 ($17.17) per share, with a total value of £101,200 ($137,369.35).



accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

