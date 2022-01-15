ACoconut (AC) Price Up 5.5% This Week

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $460,573.44 and approximately $43,090.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

