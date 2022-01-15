adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in December

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $145.15 on Friday. adidas has a 52 week low of $137.64 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.37 and its 200-day moving average is $165.19. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of adidas by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in adidas by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADDYY shares. DZ Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($340.91) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.50.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

