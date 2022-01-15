Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $150.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMD. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $136.88 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.43.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

