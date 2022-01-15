Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, an increase of 606.3% from the December 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of AVK stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 136,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,196. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

In other Advent Convertible and Income Fund news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $337,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,370 shares of company stock valued at $60,482 and have sold 94,000 shares valued at $1,674,630.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

