Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advent Technologies.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADN. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $11,815,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $6,839,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Advent Technologies by 31.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,616,000 after acquiring an additional 777,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Advent Technologies by 103.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 738,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $3,022,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advent Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.29. 254,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,233. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

