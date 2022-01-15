Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,712 Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $826,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $907,000.

Get Sprott Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SGDM opened at $26.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $32.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.