Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $65.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79.

