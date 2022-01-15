Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) by 581.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,990 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.3% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $48.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.