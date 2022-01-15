Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 20,615 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 21.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,657 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,615 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sunrun by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 231,288 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $89.51.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $26,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,188 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

