Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,613 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.44%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBLK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

