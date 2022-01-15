Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) by 181.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Honest were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HNST. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,196,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

In other news, CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,775 shares of company stock worth $4,647,684.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

