Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 996.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

