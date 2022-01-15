Advisory Services Network LLC Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4,830.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,009,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,959 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,228,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,758,000 after acquiring an additional 209,720 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,186,000 after acquiring an additional 123,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $180.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.43. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $138.70 and a one year high of $199.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

