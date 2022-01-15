Advisory Services Network LLC Has $206,000 Stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIVO. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period.

DIVO stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

