Advisory Services Network LLC Has $212,000 Stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in BRP Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in BRP Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in BRP Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA grew its position in BRP Group by 912.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $231,731.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 155.25 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

