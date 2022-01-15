Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECPG shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $67.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $67.61.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,700. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

