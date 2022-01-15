Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.81

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 6196267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.
AEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78.
Aegon Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)
Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.
See Also: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.