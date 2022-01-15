Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.81

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 6196267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

AEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Get Aegon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Aegon by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 5.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.