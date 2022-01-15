AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stake Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,115,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 713,606 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.39% of AerCap worth $180,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.