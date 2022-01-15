AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,083 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.22% of AES worth $32,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AES by 20.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,216 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AES by 98.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AES by 58.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,027 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AES by 10,233.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,577,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in AES by 84.9% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,047,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,235 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

