AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,478 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Moody’s worth $58,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in Moody’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.27.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $353.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.