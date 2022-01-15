AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,384 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $46,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,025,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,496 shares of company stock worth $5,865,002 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

NYSE ACN opened at $353.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.85. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

