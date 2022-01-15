AGF Investments Inc. Has $27.72 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 560.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 736,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,832 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $27,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $39.66 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPM. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

