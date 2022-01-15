AGF Investments Inc. Invests $70.05 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 633,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,047,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE SONY opened at $124.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.71. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $152.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

