AGF Investments Inc. Sells 1,815,466 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,815,466 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.12% of Manulife Financial worth $46,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 151,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,830,000 after acquiring an additional 246,487 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

