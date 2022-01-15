AGF Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 7.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 74,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 50.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in General Mills by 23.6% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average is $61.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,192 shares of company stock worth $5,437,448 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.