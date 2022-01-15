AGF Investments LLC Buys 3,994 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 30.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,124,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,528 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 17.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 132.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

