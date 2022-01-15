AGF Investments LLC Buys New Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $56,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.96.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $147.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.06. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

