AGF Investments LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,210,000 after acquiring an additional 399,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.25. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.