AGF Investments LLC Takes Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. AGF Investments LLC owned 0.05% of bluebird bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 48.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,571 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 56.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 793,576 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 74.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,755,000 after purchasing an additional 755,963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $18,018,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 48.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,629,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,110,000 after purchasing an additional 534,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLUE. decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

BLUE opened at $8.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $52.80.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.