AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Update

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 116.3% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Shares of AGFMF stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.