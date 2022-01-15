AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Down 95.0% in December

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the December 15th total of 283,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGNC Investment stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $25.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

