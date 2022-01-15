AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:AGFAF opened at $0.43 on Friday. AgraFlora Organics International has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.
About AgraFlora Organics International
