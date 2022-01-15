AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AGFAF opened at $0.43 on Friday. AgraFlora Organics International has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

About AgraFlora Organics International

Agra Ventures Ltd. engages in the provision of cannabis products. Its brands include Canutra Naturals, Howl Brands, Whole Hemp Health, Eurasia Infused Cosmetics, Health Cap, Sports Cap, and Potluck. The company was founded on June 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

