Aion Hits Market Cap of $60.58 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Aion has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $60.58 million and $3.17 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,102.80 or 1.00127048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00093475 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.43 or 0.00326209 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00020097 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.57 or 0.00445018 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00173257 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008507 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007409 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 500,584,710 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.