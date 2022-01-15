Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) vs. United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Head to Head Contrast

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) and Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares United Internet and Air China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Internet 5.98% 7.39% 3.87% Air China -18.58% -19.05% -5.16%

United Internet has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air China has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Internet and Air China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Internet $6.13 billion 1.20 $331.89 million $2.06 19.09 Air China $10.07 billion 1.05 -$2.09 billion ($3.26) -4.46

United Internet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Air China. Air China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Internet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Internet and Air China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Internet 0 2 2 0 2.50 Air China 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Internet currently has a consensus target price of $40.98, indicating a potential upside of 4.22%. Given United Internet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Internet is more favorable than Air China.

Summary

United Internet beats Air China on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs. It also provides ad-financed and fee-based application products for consumer and business customers, including domains, Websites, Web hosting, servers, cloud solutions, and e-shops; personal information management applications, such as email, to-do lists, appointments, and addresses; and group works, online storage, and office software. The company offers its access products through the yourfone, smartmobile.de, 1&1, winSIM, maxim, simplytel, DeutschlandSIM, PremiumSIM, and 1&1 versatel brands; and applications through GMX, mail.com, WEB.DE, home.pl, Arsys, Strato, 1&1 IONOS, Fasthosts, InterNetX, united-domains, and World4You brand names. In addition, it offers customers professional services in the fields of active domain management under the Sedo brand; and online advertising services under the United Internet Media brand name. The company has operations in Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, and Mexico. United Internet AG was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Montabaur, Germany.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 707 aircrafts to 1300 destinations in 195 countries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Air China Limited is a subsidiary of China National Aviation Holding Corporation Limited.

