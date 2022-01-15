AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.28

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.28 and traded as high as $34.32. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $34.05, with a volume of 6,300 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

