Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €128.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($145.45) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIR. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($150.00) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($155.68) price target on Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €131.92 ($149.91).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €117.34 ($133.34) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €110.49 and a 200-day moving average of €112.14. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

