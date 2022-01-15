Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

AKRO stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 322,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $195,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $455,790.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,080 shares of company stock worth $724,019. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

