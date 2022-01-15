Akroma (AKA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $70.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Akroma has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. Akroma has a total market cap of $114,878.79 and approximately $70.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.87 or 0.07686452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00075843 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

