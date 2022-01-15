Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $131.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The company has a market capitalization of $356.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Truist reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.80.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

