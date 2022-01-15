Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alignment Healthcare Inc. is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare Inc. is based in ORANGE, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $445,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $125,874,482.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,996,964 shares of company stock worth $140,675,268.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

