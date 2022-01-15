Alistair Fulton Sells 1,200 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $98,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alistair Fulton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semtech alerts:

On Tuesday, December 21st, Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00.

SMTC opened at $80.36 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.