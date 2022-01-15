Alistair Fulton Sells 1,200 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $98,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Alistair Fulton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 21st, Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00.
SMTC opened at $80.36 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.