Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.62

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 4173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.72.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 32,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $934,794.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,561 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.