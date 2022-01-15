Alliance Global Partners Lowers OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Price Target to $3.00

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OPGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OpGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of OpGen in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a positive rating for the company.

OpGen stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative net margin of 829.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OpGen by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OpGen by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of OpGen by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

