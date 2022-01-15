Alliance Global Partners Trims Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Target Price to $41.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 594,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 584,250 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 214,729 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 40.5% in the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 638,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 184,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 459.4% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 220,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,219 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

