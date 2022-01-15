Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 55,346 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.34% of KLA worth $171,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 3.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in KLA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in KLA by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $445.00 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $415.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.35.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

