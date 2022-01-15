Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,529,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,904 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $156,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in MetLife by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 612,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after buying an additional 282,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $68.37 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

