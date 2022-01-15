Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 140 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,118,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $183,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $187.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.09 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.31.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.