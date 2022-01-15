Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,295,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,761 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $167,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,336,000 after buying an additional 10,743,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,021,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,603,000 after buying an additional 801,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,804 shares during the period.

EFV opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

