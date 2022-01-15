Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $147.69 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 85.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,205,912 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.81% of Teradyne worth $147,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $164.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.10 and a 200 day moving average of $133.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.05 and a 12 month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

